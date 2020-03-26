The USS Theodore Roosevelt nuclear-powered aircraft is headed to Guam so that all 5000 on board can get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

JUST IN — 100 percent of ship's crew aboard carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt to be tested for #Corona Virus after more cases tested positive. Ship will pull into Guam, remain pierside, crew of 5,000 to be tested for Corona — luis martinez (@LMartinezABC) March 26, 2020

23 sailors have tested positive so far:

NEW: 23 sailors onboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for COVID-19. Carrier to dock in Guam and test all 5000 sailors onboard. Right now only 800 test kits onboard. Limited testing ability onboard ship: US Navy officials. BREAKING. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 26, 2020

Earlier this week, 3 sailors were airlifted from the ship for treatment:

Three sailors were airlifted from the USS Theodore Roosevelt to a military hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Navy said https://t.co/yxjvZNvUTS — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 25, 2020

It’s early, but is anyone gaming this out if more ships get taken out of service???

