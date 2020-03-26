Well, this surely won’t help the “Made in China” advertising campaign.

Spain’s El Pais is reporting that China sold the country 640,000 COVID-19 testing kits that don’t work:

Spain is quickly becoming one of the hardest hit countries by coronavirus, and the death toll his climing:

The test reportedly had a sensitivity of only 30% and not the expected 80%:

The Czech Republic reported a similar problem with Chinese-made kits:

First China gives the world the virus and now they’re effing up testing. Wonderful.

