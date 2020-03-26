Well, this surely won’t help the “Made in China” advertising campaign.

Spain’s El Pais is reporting that China sold the country 640,000 COVID-19 testing kits that don’t work:

Spain bought 640,000 testing kits from China. They don’t work https://t.co/Q2wrgsapDn — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) March 26, 2020

Spain is quickly becoming one of the hardest hit countries by coronavirus, and the death toll his climing:

LATEST: Spain's death toll from the coronavirus climbs to 4,089 after another 655 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Spain has the second-highest number of deaths in the world, following Italy. https://t.co/Luhq1Z0AQR pic.twitter.com/13PqmSJerQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2020

The test reportedly had a sensitivity of only 30% and not the expected 80%:

Spain bought hundreds of thousands of coronavirus rapid tests from China that aren't working well, reports @el_pais. The tests have a sensitivity of 30% when they should exceed 80%. https://t.co/G835JUFKlo — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 26, 2020

The Czech Republic reported a similar problem with Chinese-made kits:

Wow, #China is helping Czech Republic by donating fake testing kits to them?

Such a good way to ‘help’ https://t.co/2Qp6T53ABn — Summer In Smoke 😷 (@SummerInSmokeHK) March 24, 2020

First China gives the world the virus and now they’re effing up testing. Wonderful.

***