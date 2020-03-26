After days of flattening in New York City, 4,414 new COVID-19 cases were reported as of 5:35 p.m. on March 25:

Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was particularly hard hit:

13 people died in 24 hours at the hospital, and this is a delayed count:

It’s bad:

One doctor called it “apocalyptic”

There’s a line to even get into the hospital:

