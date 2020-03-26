After days of flattening in New York City, 4,414 new COVID-19 cases were reported as of 5:35 p.m. on March 25:

NYC as of 5:35 pm 3/25…big jump after some flattening https://t.co/o46UJbFIzb pic.twitter.com/ayLIrSst2P — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 26, 2020

Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was particularly hard hit:

Inside the coronavirus 'Ground Zero': Elmhurst Hospital in New York City – ABC News – https://t.co/aNk9jlFNpO via @ABC — Nadine Shubailat (@NadineatABC) March 26, 2020

13 people died in 24 hours at the hospital, and this is a delayed count:

At Elmhurst Hospital in Queen, NYC, 13 people have died in just the last 24 hours. There’s a queue of sick people there outside waiting to be seen. Hospital overwhelmed. — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) March 26, 2020

It’s bad:

‘People Are Dying’: 72 Hours Inside a N.Y.C. Hospital Battling Coronavirus An emergency room doctor in Elmhurst, Queens, gives a rare look inside a hospital at the center of the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t have the tools that we need.” https://t.co/VS4T9Jbbdq — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 26, 2020

One doctor called it “apocalyptic”

'It’s apocalyptic," a doctor said as COVID-19 overwhelmed the Queens hospital. https://t.co/w4qrHoxui1 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 26, 2020

There’s a line to even get into the hospital:

NEW: Long lines forming outside Elmhurst Hospital in Queens where 13 people died of coronavirus in just 24 hours. https://t.co/ZOhRc7I0DT — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 26, 2020

***