After days of flattening in New York City, 4,414 new COVID-19 cases were reported as of 5:35 p.m. on March 25:
NYC as of 5:35 pm 3/25…big jump after some flattening https://t.co/o46UJbFIzb pic.twitter.com/ayLIrSst2P
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 26, 2020
Elmhurst Hospital in Queens was particularly hard hit:
Inside the coronavirus 'Ground Zero': Elmhurst Hospital in New York City – ABC News – https://t.co/aNk9jlFNpO via @ABC
— Nadine Shubailat (@NadineatABC) March 26, 2020
13 people died in 24 hours at the hospital, and this is a delayed count:
At Elmhurst Hospital in Queen, NYC, 13 people have died in just the last 24 hours. There’s a queue of sick people there outside waiting to be seen. Hospital overwhelmed.
— Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) March 26, 2020
It’s bad:
‘People Are Dying’: 72 Hours Inside a N.Y.C. Hospital Battling Coronavirus
An emergency room doctor in Elmhurst, Queens, gives a rare look inside a hospital at the center of the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t have the tools that we need.”
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 26, 2020
One doctor called it “apocalyptic”
'It’s apocalyptic," a doctor said as COVID-19 overwhelmed the Queens hospital. https://t.co/w4qrHoxui1
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 26, 2020
There’s a line to even get into the hospital:
NEW: Long lines forming outside Elmhurst Hospital in Queens where 13 people died of coronavirus in just 24 hours. https://t.co/ZOhRc7I0DT
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 26, 2020
