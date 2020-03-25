Just when you thought Nancy Pelosi couldn’t get any worse, she does this.

The House has already adjourned for the day and will likely not be voting on the coronavirus relief bill:

“There’s no decision on timing until we see the bill,” she said:

But she’s “optimistic”:

The session started at 10 a.m. and 42 seconds and ended at 10:02 and 37 seconds:

That’s a 115-second workday:

“To be abundantly, 100% clear: This means the House is not likely to vote on the Senate’s coronavirus bill today”:

WTF are they waiting for?

