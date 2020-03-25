New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker told people to ignore guidelines from the White House that all people who have traveled from New York metropolitan area should self-quarantine for 14 days:

In other words, New York to the rest of America: DROP DEAD!

Dr. Zucker is saying to follow CDC guidelines instead:

Except, it was Dr. Deborah Brix who issued the statement. Does he not trust her?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the first to propose the quarantine as he’s worried of New Yorkers fleeing the city to come south:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will also not follow the guidance and will instead self-quarantine in New York State:

But he did say those who’ve traveled to NYC should stay in the state as well:

Maryland Larry Hogan joined the White House in calling for the self-quarantine of New Yorkers:

