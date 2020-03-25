New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker told people to ignore guidelines from the White House that all people who have traveled from New York metropolitan area should self-quarantine for 14 days:

New York health official just said not to follow the federal guidelines that you should self-quarantine for two weeks after leaving the metropolitan area. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 25, 2020

In other words, New York to the rest of America: DROP DEAD!

New York's health commissioner is not on board with the White House's recommendation yesterday that people leaving the New York metropolitan area self-quarantine for 14 days. "I would not follow that," he says, noting "these cases are all over the country. It's not just New York" — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 25, 2020

Dr. Zucker is saying to follow CDC guidelines instead:

Also: NY Health Commissioner Howard Zucker didn't think much of the White House self-quarantine order, saying CDC guidelines say maintain social distance, monitor for potential symptoms, etc. "I would not follow that," Zucker said of WH request. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 25, 2020

Except, it was Dr. Deborah Brix who issued the statement. Does he not trust her?

WATCH: Dr. Deborah Brix commends Gov. DeSantis' executive order mandating self-quarantine to visitors from the New York tri-state area. https://t.co/PKPZcG80ne pic.twitter.com/Joz6Bfu7oc — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 24, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the first to propose the quarantine as he’s worried of New Yorkers fleeing the city to come south:

FL Gov. DeSantis says once the shelter in place was issued in NYC — people "started fleeing the city" and coming to Florida.

He says NYC is now the epicenter of the world for COVID-19. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 25, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will also not follow the guidance and will instead self-quarantine in New York State:

Asked if he will self-quarantine after visiting New York City, @NYGovCuomo says: "I will quarantine in New York State." — Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) March 25, 2020

But he did say those who’ve traveled to NYC should stay in the state as well:

.@jessemckinley asks Cuomo (who traveled to NYC yesterday) whether he will self-quarantine. WH has asked those who traveled to NYC recently to quarantine for 14 days. “If you were in New York City, you must quarantine in New York state," Cuomo says. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 25, 2020

Maryland Larry Hogan joined the White House in calling for the self-quarantine of New Yorkers:

NEW: Maryland Gov. Hogan: Anyone in the state who was recently in New York (entire tri-state NY/NJ/CT) should self-quarantine for 14 days. @wusa9 — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) March 25, 2020

