Mark Levine, Chair of New York City Council health committee, thinks he has the COVID-19 coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China:

Some personal news: I have a fever and a dry cough. I'm assuming that it's coronavirus. I'll continue sheltering at home and will be resting as much as possible. My family are thankfully well and we're all in good spirits. And needless to say I won't be seeking a test. 😉 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2020

And he compared it to the flu:

I am thankfully healthy in general. I expect this will nothing worse than going through the flu for a week. I will keep you all posted. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2020

But back on February 9, he accused New Yorkers worried about catching the virus of “fear mongering”:

Despite #coronavirus fear mongering, today's #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown is a joyous show of pride. If you missed it, make a point of coming here later to support local businesses during this difficult time. #DineInChinaTown 新年快乐 pic.twitter.com/IhyKAgiQjj — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020

Boy, they sure showed that virus who’s boss:

In powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare, huge crowds gathering in NYC's Chinatown for ceremony ahead of annual #LunarNewYear parade. Chants of "be strong Wuhan!" If you are staying away, you are missing out! pic.twitter.com/NGBUAfHWpl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) February 9, 2020

And as late as March 1, he was accusing New Yorker of racism for avoiding Chinatown:

There have still (for now) been zero confirmed cases of #Coronovirus in NYC. But prejudice & panic continue to inflict serious economic harm to Chinatown business. If this upsets you, than do something about it. #DineInChinatown https://t.co/eURRAXZO9I — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 1, 2020

Keep shopping!

#Coronavirus has now hit over 50 countries. But it's still only the Asian neighborhoods in NYC which are being shunned–especially Chinatown. You can help fight back against this prejudice. Dine and shop in Chinatown! https://t.co/6jx4l66JzN — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 1, 2020

And then five days later, the U.S. started to shut down:

BREAKING: Austin cancels #SXSW, Miami cancels Ultra and Calle Ocho over coronavirus fears https://t.co/gm6rp6RwMv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 6, 2020

And as we told you, the drop in traffic in Chinatown was actually from Asians, not prejudice:

AOC accidentally calls out Asians for being racist to Asian businesses https://t.co/yz2A9OtGet — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 11, 2020

***