Listen to THIS right now. ALL OF IT.

Here’s Dr. Anthony Fauci telling WMAL radio this morning that the media is trying to “pit” him against President Trump and it “is just not helpful”:

DR. FAUCI: "No, I don't consider the balancing act… the president has the awesome responsibility of considering every aspect of this. I just give public health advice completely clean, unconnected with anything else. He has to factor in other things."https://t.co/BbbG170J3p — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 24, 2020

FAUCI: "…under very intense discussion. What the president is trying to do is balance the public health issues with the fact this is having an enormous impact on the economy of the country which may actually, indirectly, cause an incredible amount of harm… even health wise." — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 24, 2020

DR. FAUCI says media is trying to "pit" him against @realDonaldTrump. "That is really unfortunate. I would wish that that would stop. … there are not differences. The president has listened to what I have said… The idea of pitting one against the other is just not helpful." — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 24, 2020

That sound you hear is the lib narrative going “POP!”

***