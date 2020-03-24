Wow, this could be good news.

A new MIT study found that “only 6% of #COVID19 cases from regions with temperatures higher than 18 C,” which is about 64 degrees Fahrenheit:

Early MIT study says only 6% of #COVID19 cases from regions with temperatures higher than 18 C:https://t.co/wWaAdxVeHK — Govindraj Ethiraj (@govindethiraj) March 24, 2020

This doesn’t mean the virus is gone, just that “it’s just likely to spread”:

The seasonal flu doesn’t go away in the summer, it’s just less likely to spread. This coronavirus has a longer lifespan on surfaces and, ergo, twice the r-0. Data could change, but given how this thing is acting, it stands to reason heat will help us. https://t.co/bX7f7HxQvU — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) March 23, 2020

An excerpt:

From a paper by a couple of post-docs from MIT.https://t.co/Dvs5W6ySFB pic.twitter.com/aoXBYQIbcl — Saffron Bros. 🇮🇳 (@Saffron_Bros) March 24, 2020

From the NY Post:

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that 90 percent of COVID-19 transmissions that occurred until Sunday happened in regions with low temperatures — between 37.4 and 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Coronavirus cases have been reported in countries with equatorial climates and those in the Southern Hemisphere —which are now in summer. But regions with average temperatures above 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit currently account for fewer than 6 percent of global cases so far.

This could be good news for some parts of America, too:

"Southern states, like Arizona, Florida and Texas, have seen slower outbreak growth compared with states like Washington, New York and Colorado," Qasim Bukhari, a computational scientist at M.I.T told @nytimes https://t.co/B4xpiHFS5y — David Schechter (@DavidSchechter) March 22, 2020

But it also could be even better news for countries like India:

A paper from MIT researchers- Could mean good news for India. It suggests higher temperature especially coupled with higher humidity have limit the spread of #COVIDー19. Doesn't mean we throw caution to the wind, as this is a new and evolving situation.https://t.co/ycBfBzYd6m — Dev Desai (@dcd1996) March 24, 2020

***