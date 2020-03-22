Guys, Joe Biden is set to be the Democratic nominee for president and he’s nowhere to be seen:

It seems Joe Biden is not on any of the Sunday morning news shows. Did any invite him on? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 22, 2020

It’s been 6 days now:

We haven't heard or seen Joe Biden in 6 days. https://t.co/LU9fmU97oK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020

Honest question: Is he OK?

This situation with Joe Biden isn't funny anymore. — John Iadarola #StayHome (@johniadarola) March 22, 2020

One excuse we’ve seen is that the lighting in his home isn’t good enough for online events:

this is the excuse being provided for why biden isn't being seen during a national emergency pic.twitter.com/gmdgBFgyg5 — Current Affairs (@curaffairs) March 22, 2020

Bernie, on the other hand, seems to be doing online events without an issue:

I know other people have pointed this out, but it's just incredible. Bernie Sanders has been communicating regularly with the public. It's not that hard. Joe Biden is hiding, and his team isn't even good at making excuses about it pic.twitter.com/3nqHU0qnKy — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) March 22, 2020

We shouldn’t laugh at this but. . .

Joe Biden advisors getting him on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/Kx4er9XyRQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020

And it’s time for proof of life:

The @JoeBiden account should tweet a pic of him holding today’s newspaper — Nando (@nandorvila) March 22, 2020

And this thumb’s up emoji on an Instagram livestream just won’t cut it:

.@JoeBiden popped into @djdnice Instagram party tonight to show a little love. The party is now over 100k strong 💪🏾🙌🏾 Congrats D! pic.twitter.com/PnIszQPrOV — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 22, 2020

You’d think the media would be interested in this, right?

How many days does a presidential candidate and presumptive nominee need to disappear until you start checking off the calendar, Bri-Bri? https://t.co/kEkoz4i0cQ — China did this (@jtLOL) March 22, 2020

***