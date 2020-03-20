George Conway wishes President Trump is more like FDR when he gave that speech saying, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”:

And then he put all those Japanese Americans into internment camps:

Boy, if you thought calling a virus that started in China a “Chinese Virus,” do we have a story for you:

Tell me more about “fear,” Mr. Kellyanne Conway:

