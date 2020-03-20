We would like to congratulate Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, on his new job as official spokesman for the Communist Party of China:

For the first time, #China has reported no domestic #COVID19 cases yesterday. This is an amazing achievement, which gives us all reassurance that the #coronavirus can be beaten. https://t.co/py3Ka2cbLK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 20, 2020

DOES ANYONE BELIEVE CHINA HAD NO NEW DOMESTIC CASES? He should, at the very least, put in an “if true”:

He could've said "if true" and keep the pressure on China to be honest. But he didn't.

China's immediate Propaganda goal is to be the first in the world with a vaccine, which they will offer for free. It's the only win they can salvage, but it'd be a biggy. https://t.co/sFGIR6gBzd — Bryan Suits KFI AM640 (@darksecretplace) March 20, 2020

At what point does the WHO start questioning what’s coming out of China?

Why this praise from @WHO of the Communist Chinese gov't for "an amazing achievement" based on the reports **by the Communist Chinese gov't** that lied and covered up its own culpability in the spread of COVID-19/Wuhan Coronavirus?! https://t.co/vGiq3op3rt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 20, 2020

“Still parroting”:

and now here's the head of @WHO, @DrTedros, *today* still parroting the Chinese gov't line: https://t.co/vGiq3op3rt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 20, 2020

It’s “actually dangerous” at this point that the WHO keeps reporting whatever China tells them:

A global health organization uncritically repeating these figures is actually dangerous. https://t.co/mhFJO6TSxH — neontaster (@neontaster) March 20, 2020

There are also unverified reports from Wuhan that what the WHO director tweeted just isn’t true:

Man, I wish we could verify everything with people on the ground. Why isn't the media pounding every Chinese official available with these questions? https://t.co/aiPidwxwi4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 20, 2020

Shouldn’t the WHO investigate this?

China's coronavirus recovery is 'all fake,' whistleblowers and residents claim https://t.co/ECeuQeqLrY @YahooNews — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 20, 2020

And this is funny. Since there are domestic cases in Taiwan, this must mean Taiwan is an independent nation, which is good news:

Did @DrTedros just confirm that Taiwan is not part of China? FYI: Taiwan reported 8 new #COVID19 cases yesterday. https://t.co/tZwkAGsV4G pic.twitter.com/KA65l7TqEs — 王定宇 Wang Ting-yu MP 🇹🇼 (@MPWangTingyu) March 20, 2020

Let’s recall that Taiwan warned the WHO of person-to-person transmission but the WHO went with Beijing’s version instead:

"Health officials in Taipei said they alerted the @WHO at the end of Dec. about the risk of human-to-human transmission of the new virus but said its concerns were not passed on…" Jan 14th: WHO: "Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission" https://t.co/8qQ8en7dK5 pic.twitter.com/JMeLc4yI7M — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 20, 2020

It’s too late. Nobody should trust them:

Wonder how much damage it's going to cause in the future for the World Health Organization to have taught ppl that its pronouncements cannot be trusted and might just be totalitarian propaganda from genocidal dictatorships. https://t.co/ElIoO1ALMc — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 20, 2020

