More of this, please.

Here’s Martha MacCallum absolutely dropping Symone Sanders, a senior adviser for Joe Biden, on her head after she attempted to call out President Trump for daring to call the novel coronavirus pandemic the “Chinese virus.”

MacCallum: “No one is suggesting that American Chinese people are responsible. Every thinking human being who looks at this understands that the reference is to the origin of the virus and also the leadership in terms how that virus was handled in the country of origin.”

Have a watch:

Fox News' Martha MacCallum calls out Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders for trying to score political points on the coronavirus: “let’s be serious"https://t.co/Rh9uqtyFGL pic.twitter.com/112smIe8T4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2020

Wow, that was perfectly said:

Thank you @marthamaccallum this is just so ridiculous!!!! — 20🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸20 (@flasunshine929) March 19, 2020

It’s so obvious to everyone, right?

People grumble about @marthamaccallum all the time. I don't. I don't agree with her half the time but when she's right, there's no doubt. — Kat #Cult45, Proud Member (@writingkat63) March 19, 2020

And it’s about time this narrative got pushed back on:

It's about time someone from the media had enough of this bs. — MrZark (@MisterZark) March 19, 2020

***