Even President Trump’s staff wants him to say “Corona Virus,” but he’s having none of that.

Check out the close up of his prepared remarks from today’s briefing via Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford:

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

It’s like catnip:

You guys don't get it — he's baiting you, because each time a journalist clutches his pearls over "Chinese Virus", Trump gets that much closer to victory. https://t.co/H8GwohRb3P — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 19, 2020

As you might expect, this revelation isn’t going over well:

I’m glad we have more concrete evidence of POTUS’ xenophobic dog whistles. Let’s add this to the list of EVERYTHING ELSE HES EVER SAID AND DONE. https://t.co/3Spj5KDdmZ — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) March 19, 2020

Trump is a racist ass 😡 https://t.co/ZSG2ktgVuh — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 19, 2020

As trolls and dishonest websites push the “Chinese virus” online, know that, as racist and xenophobic as it is, it is also designed to be a distraction. Push back on it, but don’t let it change the real story: We’re woefully ill-prepared for this virus right now. https://t.co/vPtYE4Hkgy — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 19, 2020

When you’ve got Jared Kushner and Steven Miller working for you but somehow your staff isn’t producing racist enough content. https://t.co/eL8PRx0vfc — Seth Masket (@smotus) March 19, 2020

The racism comes straight from the top https://t.co/e2fcg0Nq7s — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) March 19, 2020

Sigh. Find something else to get angry about, please.

