Wow. You know that op-ed by Jennifer Rubin we told you about earlier where the WaPo had to issue an embarrassing correction? Well, Kentucky Dem Amy McGrath used the now-debunked quote from the op-ed in an attack on Mitch McConnell:

Mitch McConnell doesn’t care about our commonwealth or our country. He showed that last weekend to the country, and he’s shown that to Kentucky for the past 35 years. pic.twitter.com/RL4HhTWBdq — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 18, 2020

How is this still up?

This is a stunning and embarrassing display of ignorance — the House bill made it to the Senate this morning. You want to pretend you’re running a credible challenge to the *Senate Majority Leader* and you get this stuff wrong? Come on. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 18, 2020

Not a good look for the woman who want to take Mitch’s job:

"An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delayed a vote on the House’s coronavirus relief package." – @washingtonpost Why does Amy McGrath keep lying during a public health crisis? https://t.co/m1x89TMw5i — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) March 18, 2020

Anyway, while she’s playing politics, Team Mitch is pivoting to helping constituents:

While Kentuckians grapple with the effects of the #coronavirus, our team stands ready to support those who are most vulnerable in our communities. We have suspended our voter contact program & are instead asking how we can help our most vulnerable neighbors in their time of need. — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) March 16, 2020

If you’re in Kentucky and need help, drop them a DM:

If you or someone you know is a senior or at-risk Kentuckian who is having trouble getting a meal, please send us a DM or email contact[at]teammitch[dot]com and we will do our very best to get one to you. We are all in this together. — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) March 16, 2020

***