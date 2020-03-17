Mayor Bill de Blasio got a little testy on CNN this morning, saying “I don’t get it” when asked about everybody getting mad at him for going to the gym just hours after he basically shut down New York City and told everyone that they needed to stop going to places like the gym:

.@NYCMayor on outrage over his going to the gym during the coronavirus: “I don’t get it” pic.twitter.com/gNk8HngAuC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2020

As we told you last night (VIP), he defended his gym trip because “I need exercise to be able to stay healthy”:

Mayor Bill de Blasio defends going to the gym: "This would be the last chance to get some exercise. I got no exercise whatsoever over the weekend. I was in this building a huge percentage of the time. I need exercise to be able to stay healthy and make decisions." pic.twitter.com/abwvcmOe5d — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2020

Just go away, mayor:

Perhaps the most universally disliked politician in America. https://t.co/yxbe86uer9 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 17, 2020

