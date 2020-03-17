Well, this is encouraging.

It appears Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump have called a truce with the NY Dem praising the president and his team at a news conference this morning.

WATCH:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: President @realDonaldTrump and his team are “on it,” “doing everything that they can"https://t.co/Jb0k5GtZvF pic.twitter.com/SZBX3onZkT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2020

And it looks like the Army Corps of Engineers is getting ready to help New York, and other states, increase hospital capacity:

.@USACEHQ: “The US Army Corps of Engineers is aware of the request made by” @NYGovCuomo “& is prepared to assist the nation in a time of crisis to the very best of its capabilities, & we are postured to lean forward when an official request is received through the @DeptofDefense” — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) March 17, 2020

Confirmed by President Trump at the briefing:

President Trump on US Army Corps of Engineer support to NY: “We’ve been asked to…Yes we’re starting to. We’re starting the process, we hope it’s not going to be necessary but it could be necessary, the state is working on it very hard themselves but we’ll probably supplement“ https://t.co/ErpRVZyPvy — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) March 17, 2020

***