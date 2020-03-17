CBS News’ Weijia Jiang accused an unnamed White House official of calling COVID-19 the “Kung-Flu” this morning:

This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face. Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2020

Other reporters are encouraging her to name names:

Name names — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 17, 2020

Normally I wouldn't say this, but I think this might be a name and shame situation. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 17, 2020

Well, there goes today’s news cycle:

This is absolutely unacceptable. Is there no bottom? https://t.co/RZpal1kNCy — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 17, 2020

SOME ONE STEP UP AND HELP HER. It’s easy. Do it. If you see or hear behavior like this happening, open your mouth, use your words & shut it down. #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/6mdMRZk6Uf — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 17, 2020

This kind of disgusting racism in the Trump Administration must stop. 😡 https://t.co/Std63lPDmx — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 17, 2020

***