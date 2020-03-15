Not only is Joe Biden coughing during the debate, he’s touching his face even though he says one way he stays safe from COVID-19 is by not touching his face:

Biden saying he doesn't touch his face four seconds after using his hand to knock on his own head is very relatable to me — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 16, 2020

Biden about coronavirus: I make sure I don’t touch my face.. seconds after touching his face when saying “knock on wood” — Rana Abtar – رنا أبتر (@Ranaabtar) March 16, 2020

Biden knocked on his forehead after saying “knock on wood” and 1 minute later said he doesn’t touch his face — Ocean Pleasant (@OceanPleasant) March 16, 2020

Joe Biden says "I make sure I don't touch my face" about 10 seconds after knocking on his own forehead while saying he's "knocking on wood" he doesn't get coronavirus 🙃 #DemDebate — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 16, 2020

See it for yourself:

So, Biden says he is no longer touching his face, right after he…touches his face? pic.twitter.com/Xcjlwd4FQi — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) March 16, 2020

***

