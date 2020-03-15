LOL. Bernie Sanders told voters to “go to the YouTube” and watch a clip about Joe Biden talking about cutting Social Security:
Bernie:
"Go to the YouTube" pic.twitter.com/fUwY4If2Yi
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2020
What’s step 2, Bernie?
.@BernieSanders Ok I’ve gone to the YouTube. Now what?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020
im at the youtube, now what
— Philip Bump (@pbump) March 16, 2020
I’ve reached the YouTube, what do I do now? pic.twitter.com/aW5A2p23mZ
— Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) March 16, 2020
Maybe it outreach to senior voters:
Bernie is reaching out to seniors by calling it “the YouTube”
— Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 16, 2020
Well, someone has to take over for Tom Selleck:
Bernie’s nearly 80 and he keeps yelling “go to YouTube! Look at the YouTube video!” Here comes the reverse mortgage pitch.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 16, 2020
At least he’s embracing the old-people talk:
Go to the YouTube. Take a look at Joe Biden's record of trying to cut Social Security. #DemDebate https://t.co/JGlWBqwQpn
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020
a
The YouTube like thefacebook https://t.co/XHKpHZSJNT
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 16, 2020
***
