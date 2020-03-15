LOL. Bernie Sanders told voters to “go to the YouTube” and watch a clip about Joe Biden talking about cutting Social Security:

What’s step 2, Bernie?

.@BernieSanders Ok I’ve gone to the YouTube. Now what? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

im at the youtube, now what — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 16, 2020

I’ve reached the YouTube, what do I do now? pic.twitter.com/aW5A2p23mZ — Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) March 16, 2020

Maybe it outreach to senior voters:

Bernie is reaching out to seniors by calling it “the YouTube” — Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 16, 2020

Well, someone has to take over for Tom Selleck:

Bernie’s nearly 80 and he keeps yelling “go to YouTube! Look at the YouTube video!” Here comes the reverse mortgage pitch. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 16, 2020

At least he’s embracing the old-people talk:

Go to the YouTube. Take a look at Joe Biden's record of trying to cut Social Security. #DemDebate https://t.co/JGlWBqwQpn — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

The YouTube like thefacebook https://t.co/XHKpHZSJNT — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 16, 2020

