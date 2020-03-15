Of all the different ways states and cities are fighting the coronavirus epidemic, the Belmont Sobeys grocery store in Edmonton, Canada could be the best we’ve read yet: Special shopping hours one day per week for seniors and those with mobility issues:

This is the same store that set aside toilet paper for seniors:

Trending

Every grocery store should do this:

Let’s make this happen!

And more thinking like this, please:

***

 

