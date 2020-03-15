Of all the different ways states and cities are fighting the coronavirus epidemic, the Belmont Sobeys grocery store in Edmonton, Canada could be the best we’ve read yet: Special shopping hours one day per week for seniors and those with mobility issues:

This is such a simple yet brilliant move by a grocery store in Edmonton 🇨🇦 👏🏼 I am truly hopeful for the creative solutions and innovation that will come out of this crisis, keeping those truly in need, in mind : pic.twitter.com/05wKBhqjTX — KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) March 15, 2020

This is the same store that set aside toilet paper for seniors:

If you’re looking to support a thoughtful grocery store in NE #yeg please visit the Belmont @sobeys – they are doing this right … Thank you for the consideration of our senior population + for reigning in unnecessary hoarding ↘️ pic.twitter.com/d8kHp8gN9d — Sarah Jackson (@MizzJackson) March 14, 2020

Every grocery store should do this:

This grocery store has an early hour (before people touch everything, spreading #COVID19) for seniors and at risk to shop when everything was just cleaned and with fewer people around. What a great idea, every grocery store should take this easy step! https://t.co/iGqptsIFd2 — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 15, 2020

Let’s make this happen!

What a wonderful idea for American grocery stores. cc: @NationalGrocers https://t.co/Bv5QKwhYOu — Brad Thor (@BradThor) March 15, 2020

And more thinking like this, please:

