Whoa.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for those 65 years and older as well as those with chronic conditions to isolate at home:
Gov. Gavin Newsom: "We are calling for the home isolation of all seniors in the state of California." That's everyone 65 years and older. Also "all those with chronic conditions."
This is a lot of people:
There are more than 5 million people in California who are older than 65.
There are more than 5 million people in California who are older than 65.
So, no campaigning in California? And what about celebrities?
California Gov. Newsom calls for home confinement of those 65 years and above. Just a friendly reminder:
President Trump: 73 years old
Bernie Biden: 77 years old
Bernie Sanders: 78 years old
He also called on bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries to shut down:
#BREAKING – Governor Newsom calling on all CA bars, nightclubs, wineries, breweries to shut down for the time being. Restaurants encouraged to stay open to provide hot & prepared meals for those who don’t have access to kitchens. Social distancing highly rec. #Coronavirus
At this point, this is guidance and not an order:
This is "guidance" but Newsom said he's confident it will be ordered by cities and counties, as happened with earlier the governor's guidelines that non-essential events with more than 250 people be canceled.
Restaurants will stay open for now:
On restaurants, "more nuanced" situation. Don't believe it's necessary to close now.
But he’s asking restaurants to cut occupancy in half and to continue fulfilling carry-out orders:
California Gov. Newsom orders:
– Hone isolation for those 65+#
– Bars, nightclubs, wineries to close.
– Restaurants must cut occupancy by 50% (preserving takeout).
Who wants to bet this gets expanded by Wednesday?
The “guidance” could become an order if businesses don’t comply:
Newsom adds he could very easily make them official which would bring the power of enforcement from the state, but says he doesn't believe this will be necessary…
***
