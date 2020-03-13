By now you’ve seen clips of President Trump’s press conference in the Rose Garden where he outline a series of steps involving major U.S. businesses to join forces to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. ICYMI, here’s a good one from Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale:

WATCH: President Trump just declared a national emergency to open up more federal funds to combat coronavirus. He’s coordinating with leaders in America’s business community to take action.@RealDonaldTrump knows how to lead and will never hesitate to keep American safe. pic.twitter.com/RBQtRmaGif — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 13, 2020

Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner who has been a frequent critic of the federal government’s response, said the announced steps “will meaningfully improve readiness”:

Actions by White House today to sharply increase testing capacity and access, declare national emergency, implement new steps to protect vulnerable Americans, support assistance for those hardest hit by mitigation steps, all very important. Will meaningfully improve readiness. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 13, 2020

And you know what he said was a success because he started the speech at 3:30 and the stock market rallied as he was speaking:

Trump Rose Garden event a big success. Watching Dow climb as it went on showed how hungry people were for reassurance. Trump, public health advisers, CEOs gave it to them. Regained control of public discussion of issue. — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 13, 2020

Oh, it went higher than 800 points when Bret Baier tweeted this with about 5 minutes to go before the market closed:

This is an impressive roll-out by @realDonaldTrump of CEO's of major companies coming together to fight the coronavirus -while declaring a national emergency. The markets jumped 800+ points since this news conference started. A nation fighting a problem together–IS the message — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 13, 2020

It ended up 9.2%

S&P 500 CLOSES UP 9.2%, BIGGEST GAIN SINCE OCTOBER 2008 — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) March 13, 2020

BREAKING: Dow Jones closes up nearly 2,000 points after Pres. Trump outlines new actions to respond to coronavirus outbreak, including private sector partnerships. https://t.co/JqlwxHfo5O pic.twitter.com/otg17kTV49 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 13, 2020

President Trump throwing the bear market away pic.twitter.com/MBlVbzgIhs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 13, 2020

