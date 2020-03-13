Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has cut a deal with President Trump on an aid package to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic:
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says deal reached with Trump administration on emergency aid package for coronavirus @AP
— FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) March 13, 2020
Update. Confirmed by the White House:
Administration tells Fox they agree, there is a deal, and the President supports the package
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 13, 2020
Update 2. Now they’re saying the deal isn’t done yet:
Ok so, the White House is saying no deal yet, they’re still reviewing the bill.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 13, 2020
After SAO said there was a deal https://t.co/oUk7EdhE2z
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 13, 2020
Geez:
Rep. Drew Ferguson, chief deputy GOP whip, just told us this leaving McCarthy’s office:
“Pelosi said there’s a deal? For what it’s worth, I just left out of there and we hadn’t gotten word. … Nobody said anything about it. We hadn’t heard there was a deal.”
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 13, 2020
Highlights:
Coronavirus deal between Pelosi and White House (not Trump):
✅2 weeks paid sick eave
✅Up to 3 months paid family/medical leave
✅Unemployment Insurance
✅Food security initiatives
✅Increased $ for Medicaid
— Tracey (@traceylross) March 13, 2020
Link to Speaker Pelosi’s statement:
Speaker Pelosi says deal reached with Trump admin for coronavirus aid package. Includes free coronavirus testing for all who need test & emergency paid leave. Adds House will work on a 3rd package. This agreement should pave way for bipartisan House vote. https://t.co/7NGOJG4XBK
— Caitlyn Kim (@caitlynkim) March 13, 2020
An excerpt:
This legislation takes additional smart, strategic and science-based measures to put Families First:
- For families’ economic security: we secured paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. We have also secured enhanced Unemployment Insurance, a step that will extend protections to furloughed workers.
- For families’ food security: we strengthened nutrition security initiatives, including SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition and food banks. 22 million children rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their food security; we must ensure that they have food to eat.
- For families’ health security: we increased federal funds for Medicaid to support our local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems, so that they have the resources necessary to combat this crisis.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated.
