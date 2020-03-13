Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has cut a deal with President Trump on an aid package to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic:

Update. Confirmed by the White House:

Update 2. Now they’re saying the deal isn’t done yet:

Trending

Geez:

Highlights:

Link to Speaker Pelosi’s statement:

An excerpt:

This legislation takes additional smart, strategic and science-based measures to put Families First:

  • For families’ economic security: we secured paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave.  We have also secured enhanced Unemployment Insurance, a step that will extend protections to furloughed workers.
  • For families’ food security: we strengthened nutrition security initiatives, including SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition and food banks.  22 million children rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their food security; we must ensure that they have food to eat.
  • For families’ health security: we increased federal funds for Medicaid to support our local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems, so that they have the resources necessary to combat this crisis.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy Pelosi