We’ve seen how this movie ends and it’s not pretty. Via The Daily Mail:

Hundreds of hungry monkeys swarm across Thai street as 'rival gangs' fight over food after tourists who normally feed them stay away because of coronavirus https://t.co/lQZ0sOzwDF pic.twitter.com/8TgrCTBrQ8 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 12, 2020

And, yes, this is real. Thai media is on it:

Apparently there are 3 rival gangs and here’s a handy infographic to explain it all:

So yesterday in my town in Thailand there was a turf war between 3 different gangs of monkeys (this is real) and the Thai news media have made an infographic detailing the gang membership numbers pic.twitter.com/GH0eDcqqNM — Ryan Connaughton (@LittleRyanMan) March 12, 2020

Wait. . . How do they know which monkeys are in which gang?

