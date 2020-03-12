Need a break from the end-of-the-world news cycle?

If so, give this vid a quick watch as an Italian grandma explains what we have to do to keep safe from coronavirus:

❤️❤️❤️ To beat #Covid19, listen to this Italian grandma. pic.twitter.com/Moz6WxlOXQ — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) March 11, 2020

Hey, we’d buy her sauce. She should sell it:

You put me in quarantine for 14 days, what do I do?

I cook the sauce for 14 days!!

Meet my newly adopted Italian granny 😍#Corvid19 https://t.co/nkErH8OxNV — Lynn Boylan 🍷📖🐾 (@LNBDublin) March 11, 2020

We should air this in America:

there are so many ways to deal with disseminating information — and this one is pretty genius. watch all the way to end. grandma has an important message. https://t.co/L8JuMCP254 — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) March 12, 2020

