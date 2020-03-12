After President Trump’s address to the nation last night on COVID-19 where he talked about the need to minimize large gatherings. . .

My administration is coordinating directly with communities with the largest outbreaks, and we have issued guidance on school closures, social distancing, and reducing large gatherings. Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow.

. . .he’s canceled trips to Nevada, Colorado and Wisconsin “out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak”:

