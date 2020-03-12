A photo has emerged of Fabio Wajngarten, a press aid to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, standing next to President Trump during their visit to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday:

Update. President Trump says he’s not concerned:

Update 2. Wajngarten then attended a birthday party for Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle:

Update 3. President Trump was at the birthday party, too:

Wajngarten positive test was confirmed yesterday:

Health officials in Brazil are currently monitoring Bolsonaro for symptoms:

So, have the Vice President and President been tested yet?

In other words, the entire coronavirus task force has potentially been exposed to coronavirus. Yikes.

