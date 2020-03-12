A staffer for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday:

INBOX: A staff member in Senator Maria Cantwell’s Washington, D.C. office has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been in isolation since starting to have symptoms. — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) March 12, 2020

According to the report, she’s had no contact with the “senator or other members of Congress”

more: "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress.

The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms." — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) March 12, 2020

In response, Sen. Tom Cotton closed his Senate office until at least after next week’s recess:

To protect the health of my staff and to prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus, my Washington, D.C. office is temporarily closed. My full statement here: https://t.co/mIF7i4volb — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 12, 2020

Sen. Cotton’s staff will be telecommuting and handling constituent matters by phone:

Effectively immediately, therefore, I have closed my Washington, D.C. office. An aide in another Senate office has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus; other congressional employees are likely to test positive in the days ahead. The most sensible course of action for the public and the congressional workforce under the circumstances is for my staff to telecommute. A weeklong congressional recess begins tomorrow, so the disruption to our in-office operations will be minimal. My D.C. office will remain closed through that recess. But my staff will be available to assist you promptly by email and phone, as always. I will remain at work for legislative business while the Senate is in session, and I will continue to work around the clock to protect you and our nation.

Sen. Ted Cruz closed his office as well:

Per source familiar, Ted Cruz has also shut down his DC office and will announce the decision soon. “Nothing to do with the Senator’s heath. He is completely fine. All to protect heath of staff and keep virus from spreading.” https://t.co/q3mECSkuK2 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 12, 2020

And the entire Capitol will be closed to the public until at least April 1:

Washington (AP) — Congress shutting US Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus. — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) March 12, 2020

***