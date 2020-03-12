A staffer for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday:

According to the report, she’s had no contact with the “senator or other members of Congress”

In response, Sen. Tom Cotton closed his Senate office until at least after next week’s recess:

Sen. Cotton’s staff will be telecommuting and handling constituent matters by phone:

Effectively immediately, therefore, I have closed my Washington, D.C. office.  An aide in another Senate office has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus; other congressional employees are likely to test positive in the days ahead. The most sensible course of action for the public and the congressional workforce under the circumstances is for my staff to telecommute. A weeklong congressional recess begins tomorrow, so the disruption to our in-office operations will be minimal. My D.C. office will remain closed through that recess. But my staff will be available to assist you promptly by email and phone, as always. I will remain at work for legislative business while the Senate is in session, and I will continue to work around the clock to protect you and our nation.

Sen. Ted Cruz closed his office as well:

And the entire Capitol will be closed to the public until at least April 1:

