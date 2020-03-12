Some amazing news out of Ohio where we’re learning this morning that the Cleveland Clinic develop a test for COVID-19 that will deliver a result in 8 hours and not the 2-7 day wait for current test:
Current lab testing takes two to seven days, and the new tests will take just hours to deliver positive or negative results. https://t.co/gwHV8Gxi9K
— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 12, 2020
It only took them 9 days to develop it after the CDC gave them permission to do so:
The @ClevelandClinic did this in 9 days. Imagine what they could've done months ago if the federal government didn't prevent them from literally doing their lifesaving jobs. https://t.co/qrrDcnxKSf
— Ariel Scotti (@ArielScotti) March 12, 2020
From Cleveland 19:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told 19 News the hospital system will soon have new, in-house coronavirus testing capabilities.
The clinic’s new onsite testing will deliver results within eight hours, instead of the two to seven days it currently takes for off-campus labs to process the tests.
We’re going to be OK:
I love the Cleveland Clinic even more that I already did. And those fine folks saved my life. https://t.co/ELGjbHxhv7
— Wayne Drehs (@espnWD) March 12, 2020
Go @ClevelandClinic ! One of Ohio's great institutions… https://t.co/aMpYFe2H9g
— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) March 12, 2020
No better place to be during a time like this than Cleveland. Thank you, @ClevelandClinic. https://t.co/mFkqwMZV9Z
— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) March 12, 2020
