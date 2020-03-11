It’s pretty clear that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is a serious health risk to many Americans. It’s also pretty clear that the people making decisions haven’t thought things through.

For example, closing up university housing with 24-hours notice:

BREAKING: UD is suspending in-person classes beginning Wednesday with university housing closing at 6 p.m. due to the spread of the coronavirus. Online classes will begin March 23 and continue to at least April 6. https://t.co/AfDRZ2PyuN — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

As you might imagine, kids, many of whom are in debt to pay to live in said dorms, weren’t happy with the news and then decided to gather in a really large group to protest or just for fun. It’s hard to tell exactly what is going on here:

UD students gathered in large crowds on Lowes Street in the South Student Neighborhood Tuesday night in reaction to the news that university housing would close Wednesday for most students due to the spread of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/82XL9uCR04 — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Is this the first coronavirus-related riot?

Multiple students have reported to Flyer News that what is presumed to be tear gas was shot at students. Students were seen vomiting. — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

It would be really nice if everyone just calmed the f*** down:

We have video of police officers shooting what appears to be non-lethal weapons at students. pic.twitter.com/kgSasTUtC6 — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

But nah:

Police in riot gear have been spotted. — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Student, don’t do this. But universities? Plan for more of this:

Video that shows students blocking Lowes Street. This was before any police action. pic.twitter.com/EX3CK0pQpU — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

According to university officials, the students were throwing things at the cops:

We've got a statement from university officials: "A large disorderly crowd that grew to more than 1,000 people gathered on Lowes Street starting around 11 p.m., throwing objects and bottles in the street and at police, and jumping on cars… — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

…Police gave verbal orders to disperse which were ignored. Police have launched pepper balls which were unsuccessful in reducing the crowd size. At least one person has been injured." — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

And we’re seeing that those were pepper balls that were shot at the students:

Two clarifications from university officials: 1. It was not tear gas. Police launched pepper balls that "contain powder with an irritant that disperses quickly." 2. The reported injury was from a thrown bottle. — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

Official statement from the University of Dayton:

Updated statement from university officials pic.twitter.com/aqmBCTmeq9 — Flyer News (@FlyerNews) March 11, 2020

