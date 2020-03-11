Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized people for not going to Chinese or Asian restaurants because of fears of coronavirus, straight up calling them racist (is “patroning” even a real word or does she mean “patronizing”?):

“People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants. They’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

Watch:

So, it’s the Asians who are racist for not going to the Asian restaurants? It’s all so confusing:

Oh, and with EVERYONE saying we need to practice “social distancing,” you would expect a downturn at say a restaurant:

This is going to hit all types of businesses:

Chinese buffets are very popular in many cities around America. So, this is racist, too?

Keep in mind, the early focus from Dem leaders was on these fake racism fears and not on actually preventing an outbreak in the U.S.:

Mayor de Blasio joking about his inept use of chopsticks was only a month ago:

And we’ll end it with this evergreen tweet:

