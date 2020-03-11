Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized people for not going to Chinese or Asian restaurants because of fears of coronavirus, straight up calling them racist (is “patroning” even a real word or does she mean “patronizing”?):

“People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants. They’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

Watch:

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

So, it’s the Asians who are racist for not going to the Asian restaurants? It’s all so confusing:

.@AOC claimed racist coronavirus concerns were hurting Chinese and Asian businesses in New York. According to Peter Tu, a director at the Flushing Chinese Business Association, many of those avoiding the businesses were the city's Asian residents.https://t.co/e0E2fx3gwm pic.twitter.com/ZfQFIQ5JCf — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) March 11, 2020

Oh, and with EVERYONE saying we need to practice “social distancing,” you would expect a downturn at say a restaurant:

How canceled events and self-quarantines save lives, in one chart https://t.co/9oUO8ptdAV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2020

This is going to hit all types of businesses:

It's true that many restaurants are empty… But it's because people in cities are social distancing, quarantining, getting out of town, and avoiding crowds so *all* restaurants are suffering losses. Chinese people are also not going to Chinese—restaurants are they racist too? https://t.co/B2xskcclKF — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 11, 2020

Chinese buffets are very popular in many cities around America. So, this is racist, too?

Buffets at major MGM casinos in Las Vegas shut down over #COVID19 concerns – https://t.co/BqgKsrKDNj — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) March 11, 2020

Keep in mind, the early focus from Dem leaders was on these fake racism fears and not on actually preventing an outbreak in the U.S.:

It was my honor to spend time with our Asian-American owned small businesses in Flushing today. This vibrant community is standing strong but they need YOUR support. Our Chinatowns are open for business — make some dinner plans, do some shopping and stand with our neighbors! pic.twitter.com/3pJAzTPvPl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 13, 2020

Mayor de Blasio joking about his inept use of chopsticks was only a month ago:

By the way, if you’re ever struggling with chopsticks, make sure you’re sitting next to Jo-Ann Yoo and Peter Tu. They’re great coaches. I need a remedial class. pic.twitter.com/Qsil7nyxM8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 14, 2020

And we’ll end it with this evergreen tweet:

You're overthinking it in your response to her. Shorter answer: she's an imbecile. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 11, 2020

***