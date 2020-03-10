Shelby County Schools in Memphis alerted parents that one of its employees came into contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is now in a “cautionary quarantine”:

Some parents, however, did not take this news well:

We’re obviously not infectious disease experts, but we don’t think this will protect her:

Other parents wiped down their kids when they were picked up from school:

And one parent was seen on local news spraying his kid with what looks like Lysol:

Take a bow, media. This panic is ON YOU.

***

