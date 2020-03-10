Shelby County Schools in Memphis alerted parents that one of its employees came into contact with someone who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is now in a “cautionary quarantine”:

BREAKING: Shelby Co. Schools releases statement saying an employee has been placed in a CAUTIONARY quarantine after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 patient. Employee is assigned to Treadwell elementary and middle pic.twitter.com/HlLZyA9els — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) March 9, 2020

Some parents, however, did not take this news well:

A woman decided to put on a face mask and plastic bags to protect herself from the Coronavirus when she picked up her relative from Treadwell middle school. SCS says a person who works at Treadwell MS and ES had contact w the person who tested positive for the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/g4B9i0SkE6 — Jacque Masse (@massereports) March 9, 2020

We’re obviously not infectious disease experts, but we don’t think this will protect her:

Literally a bag wrapped around her face. pic.twitter.com/C3G4cYBmHz — Jacque Masse (@massereports) March 9, 2020

Other parents wiped down their kids when they were picked up from school:

A parent is wiping down her children with wipes after she found out an employee at Treadwell middle school and elementary school came in contact with the person who tested positive for the coronavirus @SheliaOConnor pic.twitter.com/v3G0IPv6hh — Jacque Masse (@massereports) March 9, 2020

And one parent was seen on local news spraying his kid with what looks like Lysol:

Memphis the funniest city on God.😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CUWej2fEhR — P$ (@PeytonsPlace_) March 10, 2020

Take a bow, media. This panic is ON YOU.

