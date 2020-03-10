This is a legit ‘HOLY S*IT’ moment, courtesy of the Bernie Sanders.

Remember our post from Sunday when we told you about an intro speaker who compared politicians to sperm? Well, he’s been identified. . .

Meet Imam Hassan Qazwini, who spoke at Bernie’s Dearborn, Mich. rally:

This is the Imam from the Bernie rally. He has some interesting theories about how ISIS and Israel are working together. https://t.co/A7LnGyv00R https://t.co/SNkd0sQ4vx — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2020

He once said ISIS was “run by Israel, Zionists in order to kill Muslims”:

Detroit-Based Shiite Imam Hassan Qazwini: ISIS Run by Israel, Zionists In Order to Kill Muslims, Defame Islam; Israel Benefits from ISIS More than Anyone (Archival) pic.twitter.com/3Y2d0sIJk4 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 2, 2019

And at the rally, he compared President Trump to the coronavirus:

Here’s the sperm comment:

As we said, a true “holy s*it” moment:

He’s also a fan of Syria’s Bashar al Assad:

The Imam from the Bernie rally also is a big supporter of… Bashar al Assad. https://t.co/VEcrq6zUC0 H/T @SoccerMouaz — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2020

As for his thoughts on Bernie, he is “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.”

The Imam from the Bernie rally once boasted of his closeness to Hezbollah’s spiritual leader and said Bernie is “an honorable man, even though he is a Jew.” Nice. https://t.co/6mKDsVeACA — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 10, 2020

And this should pretty much finish off Bernie Sanders 2020. Full clip here:

***

