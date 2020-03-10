Super Tuesday 2 is shaping up to be a big night for Joe Biden with early projected wins in Mississippi and Missouri:

And just a few moments ago, MSNBC called Michigan (!!!) for the elderly former VP:

As did CBS:

Follow along with Michigan here:

We’ve got 3 more states to go, but it’s not looking good for socialism:

***

