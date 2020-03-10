Bill de Blasio took a minute out of his busy day managing New York City amid the coronavirus crisis to scold Sen. Elizabeth Warren for not endorsing Bernie Sanders yet:

How is he so bad at this?

Maybe he thinks mansplaining politics will work on her:

It makes sense for her to wait until after voting today, right?

We also doubt Bernie would’ve endorsed Warren right away:

He does have a history to look at on these things:

Also, Bernie could be out of it after voting ends today. Will he endorse Biden?

Anyway, go back to work:

And evergreen:

