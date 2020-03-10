Bill de Blasio took a minute out of his busy day managing New York City amid the coronavirus crisis to scold Sen. Elizabeth Warren for not endorsing Bernie Sanders yet:

I deeply respect @ewarren. Our nation + our party are better + more progressive because of her leadership. Now our progressive movement needs her more than ever. Senator, if the shoe was on the other foot @BernieSanders would have endorsed you already. Please join us! — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 10, 2020

How is he so bad at this?

Maybe he thinks mansplaining politics will work on her:

folks i’m sure elizabeth warren is going to both see this and then act immediately https://t.co/JH85GiZMUd — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) March 10, 2020

It makes sense for her to wait until after voting today, right?

We also doubt Bernie would’ve endorsed Warren right away:

This is not true and you know it. — Dodes (@racheld) March 10, 2020

He does have a history to look at on these things:

Right, because Bernie has a rich history of dropping out and enthusiastically endorsing someone else. Please. Watch the second ep of the Hillary doc. He doesn't care about anyone but himself. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) March 10, 2020

Also, Bernie could be out of it after voting ends today. Will he endorse Biden?

If the shoe was on the other foot Bernie would have refused to drop out of the race until shortly before the convention and his wife would've tweeted out reassurance to his supporters that it's OK not to vote for Warren just before election day. https://t.co/ziFVEIAhXr — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) March 10, 2020

Anyway, go back to work:

When your city is in the crosshairs of the #coronavirus & you spend your time mulling over you D.O.A. delusions of being a national political figure & kingmaker. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/BpdznPOkn8 — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) March 10, 2020

And evergreen:

Get a life, weirdo. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 10, 2020

***