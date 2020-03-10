In a now-deleted tweet, Elizabeth Warren staffer Eric Ziminsky showed off his new tattoo, which is the hex code for the color “Liberty Green”:

And, yes, it’s real. How the eff did he think this would be a good idea, on his wrist even?

This… This looks like a Holocaust tattoo I'm usually not the type of person who says this, but yikes Big yikes https://t.co/sMHo964Ckl — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 10, 2020

“Liberty Green” was the color adopted by the Warren campaign, FWIW:

Much, much more than you ever wanted to know about Liberty Green and ⁦@TeamWarren⁩ and the history of green in political campaigns … but I’m a political historian and love this stuff. https://t.co/hXJxYXMiHf — John Rogers 🩸🦷🩸🦷 (@johnrogersatty) December 6, 2019

Raquel Breternitz, another Warren staffer, also got the tattoo:

Both Raquel and Eric are very sorry and both said they’re going to change the tattoos to something else:

Thanks to all who called me on this. I do not want to evoke or make light of the Holocaust. I apologise for missing the mark. I am here to listen and will strive to be better at living in solidarity with my Jewish friends. I'm sorry, and I will take steps to modify the tattoo. — Raquel Breternitz ❦ 🩸🦷🌹 (@RaquelDesigns) March 10, 2020

Hey y’all, I’m sorry as well, and will be making modifications. Thank you for holding us accountable on our mistakes. I would recommend for folks who are thinking of a similar tattoo, please look for alternatives such as, pinky promise, logo, persist, or DBFH. https://t.co/3OyGfg6JqL — eric 🩸🦷 (@ericziminsky) March 10, 2020

Screenshots above via @_pem_pem:

warren staffers getting holocaust-esque tattoos is not something i thought i'd see tell me about bernie's cult of personality again? pic.twitter.com/Z8CODg8zIr — p.e. moskowitz (@_pem_pem) March 10, 2020

How many staffers did they show these to who thought they were a good idea? Is the entire campaign this clueless?

The Warren campaign might quite possibly be one of the most embarrassing in human history At least Hillary actually won the primaries. The Warren gang led for a week, finished 4th 3 times in a row, embarrassed themselves for 2 weeks self caring and now got Holocaust tattoos — the last of the wife guys (@TheSocietyDude) March 10, 2020

No wonder Warren is out of it.

