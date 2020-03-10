In a now-deleted tweet, Elizabeth Warren staffer Eric Ziminsky showed off his new tattoo, which is the hex code for the color “Liberty Green”:

And, yes, it’s real. How the eff did he think this would be a good idea, on his wrist even?

“Liberty Green” was the color adopted by the Warren campaign, FWIW:

Raquel Breternitz, another Warren staffer, also got the tattoo:

Both Raquel and Eric are very sorry and both said they’re going to change the tattoos to something else:

Screenshots above via @_pem_pem:

How many staffers did they show these to who thought they were a good idea? Is the entire campaign this clueless?

No wonder Warren is out of it.

***

