Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the “coronavirus panic is dumb”:

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

You mean like we don’t need to panic buy supplies and accidentally order 48 boxes of 48 rolls of toilet paper like this Australian family did?

This family accidentally ordered enough toilet paper to last over a decade https://t.co/uxE2xyHNP3 pic.twitter.com/nlm0wgD9IP — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2020

Elon, the blue-checks aren’t happy with you with this one:

6,000+ retweets in the first 1-minute of this tweet being live: https://t.co/qEWD9XypR4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2020

Some of the outrage:

What’s interesting about this to me is that for good or for ill, Silicon Valley has been at the forefront of panicking. https://t.co/mPQL5lagik — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 6, 2020

Not the most empathetic take I’ve seen. https://t.co/yURJV1wRPZ — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 6, 2020

CEO of two transportation companies lol https://t.co/1MeXmIeD5g — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) March 6, 2020

You know what they say about people who make cars with glass windows throwing stones. https://t.co/vrTQt0qxT7 — Joel Stein (@thejoelstein) March 6, 2020

Says man who spent a fortune sending a car into space. https://t.co/ha8Modl1QP — Sarah Pinborough (@SarahPinborough) March 6, 2020

Someone’s a public health expert now? (Panic isn’t the smart reaction but that doesn’t mean we don’t need to take this very seriously…) https://t.co/BzRiq9oaCi — Kevin Loria (@kevloria) March 6, 2020

We should get the virus to try to unionize and he'd see it as a threat https://t.co/5HLjbyCFny — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) March 6, 2020

Sociopaths with billions riding on the market are dumb. https://t.co/IaqtJHi3zX — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) March 6, 2020

Well, we’d like to see this one, at the very least:

Give everyone free flame throwers so we can combat it https://t.co/GEnOAyMHsn — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) March 6, 2020

Go get that virus, Jazz!

We have the proper propane tank on the way, but even with this one we were able to get about a six foot flame with the flamethrower. (Note: It's not technically a "flamethrower" in NY unless the flame goes ten feet.) pic.twitter.com/cGtTP3qGJu — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 3, 2018

***