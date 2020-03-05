As Bernie Sanders tries to pretend he and Barack Obama are best buddies in that doctored ad we told you about yesterday, hereâ€™s a brutal reminder from CSPANâ€™s Howard Mortman that back in 2016, Obama mocked Sanders to his face at the White House Correspondentsâ€™ Association Dinner. Have a watch:

ICYMI, hereâ€™s the ad that uses out of context statements from Obama:

And Joe Biden called out Sanders for the ad this morning since the former president hasnâ€™t endorsed anyone yet:

