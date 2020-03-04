If you want to see just how desperate Bernie Sanders is after Joe Biden’s very good Super Tuesday, here’s he new ad where he embraces Barack Obama, head of the Dem establishment:

Bernie’s new Obama ad pic.twitter.com/wsEmBHOMt1 — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 4, 2020

Who does Bernie think he’s fooling?

Nothing like touting a relationship with a member of the “corporate establishment.” https://t.co/AnFRvNVIdj — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 4, 2020

This won’t go how he thinks it will go:

Wait, wait…I thought Obama was a neoliberal corporatist sellout?? Huh. https://t.co/bzys5EzWUF — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) March 4, 2020

It’s all very confusing:

Quick q — Is Obama a member of the “political establishment” on Twitter but *not* a member of the hated “establishment” when he’s in a Bernie ad? I’m just trying to keep up. https://t.co/6f2SNyw27L — Lily Adams (@adamslily) March 4, 2020

Spoiler: THEY’RE ALL “CALCULATING POLITICIANS”:

Baffled by this. Bernie’s strength has always been his purity and authenticity. He’s on the record trashing the establishment every day. This is like Warren waffling on M4A — undercuts his strength and makes him look like a calculating politician. https://t.co/PClVE9aVFY — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) March 4, 2020

So, we should just forget about Bernie talking up a primary challenger in 2012?

This is wild Sanders encouraged a primary challenge against Obama. He called him "weak", said the country needed a "course correction" & that "millions of Americans" are

"deeply disappointed in the president" He also wrote a blurb endorsing a nasty anti-Obama book https://t.co/VSq1xHSYnQ — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 4, 2020

“Capitulation of epic proportions” in progress:

This is a Sanders capitulation of epic proportions. If there's one thing this campaign has shown (Ex: Biden &Bloomberg) Obama cosplay doesn't work, especially if you tried to primary him in 2012 and portray him as part of the anti-poor political establishment for the last year https://t.co/NL7b38ojFH — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) March 4, 2020

“Cynical play”:

The supporters of Bernie Sanders have consistently pilloried Barack Obama as the centrist, establishment bête noire of their "revolution" (and Sanders was going to primary him in 2012). I can't imagine anyone will be deceived by this cynical ploy. https://t.co/wzXvn6CFZ3 — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) March 4, 2020

Nobody will buy it:

Ummm… what is this? So, now that Joe is winning, it's time to embrace Obama after positioning yourself as his opposite? Okay. lol https://t.co/I0BqpwKZxb — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) March 4, 2020

***