HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

The most expensive three months in the history of politics:

Bloomberg is out, per news release: “Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult."

And he’s endorsed Joe Biden:

And there goes $500 million:

Bloomberg failed to win any of the 14 Super Tuesday states after spending more than $500 million on his campaign.

— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 4, 2020