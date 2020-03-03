Honest question: Did Mike Bloomberg wash his hands after he did this in Miami this morning?

That still comes from this video posted by Politico’s Marc Caputo this morning where the billionaire former mayor thinks it’s really Joe Biden who is taking votes away from him:

Me: what do you think of the criticism that you’re helping @BernieSanders?@MikeBloomberg: “I’m not helping Bernie Sanders. I’m trying to help myself.” pic.twitter.com/6Ebzqzg3a9 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 3, 2020

He may have been able to make this argument if the didn’t skip the past 4 states:

Caputo: "You don't believe you're going to be siphoning votes and delegates away from Joe Biden?"

Bloomberg: "Joe Biden, if you're right, is going to be siphoning votes away from me." https://t.co/OFQNQTFF58 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 3, 2020

Everyone is laughing at you, Mike:

Just now on @MSNBC , when Clyburn is asked if Bloomberg is taking away votes from Biden, he just laughs. — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) March 3, 2020

And Bloomberg was quite dismissive of Elizabeth Warren:

Bloomberg on Warren, via @thehill: “I didn’t realize she’s still in, is she?” pic.twitter.com/4NZbgWBZWn — Ben Swasey (@benswasey) March 3, 2020

Apparently, Bloomberg is going to win the nomination and not win any states along the way:

“Joe’s taking votes away from me,” Bloomberg says later in a press conference when asked about him sapping votes from Biden. “I’m in it to win it” What states will you win “I don’t know if I’m going to win any” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 3, 2020

Does he really think this would be good for the party?

Asked if he wants a contested convention, Bloomberg says “I don’t think I can win any other way” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 3, 2020

***

Related: