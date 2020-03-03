At his event last night with failed presidential candidate and AR-15 wannabe confiscator Beto O’Rourke, Joe Biden said “you’re going to take care of the gun problem for me. You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort.”

What, like a gun confiscation czar or something?

Joe Biden tells Beto, of "hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," fame that "you're going to take care of the gun problem with me. You're gonna to be the one who leads this effort." pic.twitter.com/rKNlkyHWYA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 3, 2020

Update: Apparently Biden doubled-down on confiscation when he dined with Beto at Whataburger:

Joe Biden: “if I win,” Beto O'Rourke, who wants mandatory gun confiscation, will “change the face” of gun controlhttps://t.co/ErXT5Z2J5V pic.twitter.com/DIsBM1Cjkt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2020

When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time:

Gun owners across the country after Biden's approval of Beto's gun control ideas: pic.twitter.com/90sQ62m1D5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 3, 2020

The Trump ad literally just wrote itself:

Beto O’Rourke championed eliminating your #2A rights, confiscating your guns, & punishing law-abiding Americans Joe Biden just promised to put Beto in charge of “the gun problem” to “lead this effort” Joe wants to take away Americans’ guns just as badly as Beto! WATCH👇 pic.twitter.com/G9T4MFuoPB — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020

And good luck winning states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania as a gun-grabber:

You're still not getting my AR-15, Robert Francis. https://t.co/UtThNQPlzC — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 3, 2020

It really is crazy to us that the establishment Dems think this is a smart play:

There goes the Joeomentum… https://t.co/S1o42T03hN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 3, 2020

Editor’s note: This post had been updated