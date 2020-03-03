Update 11:16 a.m.

At least 19 now confirmed dead:

Original post. 

At least 7 people are confirmed dead after tornadoes ripped through Nashville and middle Tennessee last night with reports of 40 buildings destroyed:

Horrific:

Police have asked that the “able-bodied to stay indoors”:

And “please stay off the roads if you can”:

Primary voting in Nashville will reportedly start one hour late:

From the mayor:

Some videos and photos of the tornado in progress and the damage:

Prayers up:

***

