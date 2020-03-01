Caution: MSNBC galaxy brain at work. . .

Here’s the latest from Howard Fineman:

.@BernieSanders is trying to put @ewarren and @amyklobuchar campaigns out of their misery by beating them on #SuperTuesday in their respective home states of #Mass. and #Minn. Mistake. He should be focusing on bigger hauls in bigger states, not trying to humiliate female rivals. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) February 28, 2020

Yes, Howard. Bernie is sexist for trying to win states. That’s totally how this is all supposed to work:

Campaigning for an election is now misogyny. Everyone please adjust your political careers accordingly. https://t.co/XVsSIXr3sA — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) February 29, 2020

He can’t win:

Campaigning to win elections is now sexist if you’re @BernieSanders https://t.co/6wZY6czBTE — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) February 29, 2020

Does Howard Fineman know how insulting this really is to Sens. Warren and Klobuchar?

“I’d just like to inform everyone that Bernie Sanders is a misogynist because he’s running for president against two women.” https://t.co/BO5t5qXgEr — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) March 1, 2020

We assume Bernie isn’t dumb enough to fall for this as every delegate will matter:

Unbelievable to me that @BernieSanders–who the Democratic Party establishment told @nytimes they plan on blocking at @dnc convention–trying to win as many delegates as possible (205 between Massachusetts & Minnesota) is now….sexist. https://t.co/dZpCkPo6Ur — Jordan (@JordanChariton) February 29, 2020

MSNBC really is knocking it out of the park with their Bernie punditry this year:

Besides absurdity of expecting a candidate not to complete in a competitive race (that has proportional rules, btw), this is also strategically weird after Obama won in 2008 partly bc he didn't get distracted by just "big states" & he built huge delegate leads in small states. https://t.co/uIHUXn3fQw — Taniel (@Taniel) February 29, 2020

Bernie really isn’t doing anything wrong, but we all know that:

He should be playing to win — and knocking out Warren of the race and winning the lion's share of Minnesota's delegates is a really smart way to do that. https://t.co/Z4j907nt9D — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 29, 2020

It’s happening:

#NotAMistake. Bernie is gonna win the big states and the small states. Pass it on… #Bernie2020 https://t.co/as0N3x3Tvw — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) February 29, 2020

