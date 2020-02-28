Some highlights of Larry Kudlow’s appearance this afternoon at CPAC. . .

First up, he wants President Trump to get reelected, as you might expect:

Larry Kudlow, Pres. Trump's top economic adviser, says at CPAC: "We need more time. Frankly, another four years would be just lovely." — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) February 28, 2020

But then he called out Dems, saying their socialist plans are of greater danger to the U.S. economy than coronavirus:

In appearance at @CPAC, Larry Kudlow says Coronavirus "is not going to sink the American economy." He urges investors to reject Wall Street fears & think about "buying the dip." What could sink the economy "is the socialism coming from our friends on the other side of the aisle." pic.twitter.com/Ts0g8FW00s — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 28, 2020

Socialism is “is a loss of freedom, a dictatorial centralized gov’t and ultimately nothing but poverty and poor economic performance”:

"I want to come back to America versus socialism ," Larry Kudlow tells CPAC. "Remember, in a socialist economy there is no private sector. … What there is is a loss of freedom, a dictatorial centralized gov't and ultimately nothing but poverty and poor economic performance." — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) February 28, 2020

And he said he doesn’t think millenials will vote for socialism “in the privacy of the voting booth”:

Kudlow claims that millennials don't like socialism and that they're not going to vote for it in the privacy of the voting booth. #cpac2020 — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) February 28, 2020

Fact check? TRUE:

Kudlow: "I don't want to be snarky. I don't even want to be political. We will have it out this year: America versus socialism… History proves socialism is the loser." — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) February 28, 2020

More excerpts:

"It's not cool to go on government assistance. It's cool to work," Kudlow says at CPAC, touting the strength of today's labor market. — Kate Davidson (@KateDavidson) February 28, 2020

Kudlow: "We might be on the verge of the biggest export boom in 40 or 50 years. … Once we get through this virus business, etc …" — Kate Davidson (@KateDavidson) February 28, 2020

"This is not good," says Larry Kudlow @CPAC, of the taxes 2020 Dems are pushing to pay for their plans… pic.twitter.com/rkrZa7BQJf — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) February 28, 2020

White House econ advisor Larry Kudlow doubles down on his advice to buy low while the stock market tanks because of the coronavirus: "You might think about buying the dip." #cpac2020 — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) February 28, 2020

"It's about smart policies that lift all Americans and especially those who have been left behind…those are the people who are benefiting the most. That is what this president campaigned on" @IvankaTrump #CPAC2020 pic.twitter.com/DPeJaPpDYP — CPAC 2020 (Text CPAC to 56479) (@CPAC) February 28, 2020

