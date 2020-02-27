It’s not the creepy rape fantasy he wrote about or his praise of a murderous dictator’s literacy program that will sink Bernie Sanders according to Vox’s Ezra Klein, it’s that he will increase everyone’s taxes:

“It’s a huge political risk”:

Trending

Politico’s Ryan Lizza agrees:

But Hillary adviser Zac Petkanas thinks it’s both:

Oh, and then there’s this pesky part of Bernie’s plan. You mean cheap energy and open borders won’t sell well? Who knew!

Maybe Bernie can start being honest with folks?

Oh, and it’s a nice trick Ezra pulled there as he dismissed Bernie’s creepy writings “as a kid” when he was 30 at the time:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersEzra Kleintaxes