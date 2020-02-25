Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber named her white Delaware chicken after Joe Biden because it is “without a doubt the stupidest most confused chicken I have ever had”:
This is my white Delaware chicken. I named her Biden because she is a Delaware. Without a doubt the stupidest most confused chicken I have ever had. pic.twitter.com/EugWw8Al7s
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 25, 2020
But if you think that’s harsh, here’s what she says about Michael Bloomberg:
Go crawl back under your rock you woman hating trash can. https://t.co/LLaTMVEyla
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 24, 2020
Bloomberg is a sexually harassing steaming trash dump. I’d sooner vote for Romney. https://t.co/hl7nyHGcov
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 25, 2020
She’s voting for Bernie, FWIW:
Rubber, meet road.
I'm voting for Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/FLaqKdZVMQ
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 23, 2020
Maybe she would’ve named a chicken after Bernie in 2016?
I worked very hard for Hillary Clinton during 2016. I was extremely excited to elect a woman. I was literally spit on by Bernie supporters at the convention. But it appears that Democrats want Bernie, I like single payer, and I am going to unite now.https://t.co/7OY6zHG0lx
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) February 23, 2020
***