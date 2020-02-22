We’re so old we remember when journos said it was an assault on our democracy to attack the free press. And now here’s Bernie Sanders doing just that over the article on Friday on his campaign getting briefed A MONTH AGO that Russia was attempting to aid his campaign:

Q: When were you briefed on this? BERNIE SANDERS: "I think about a month ago." Q: If it came out a month ago, why now? SANDERS: "I'll let you guess how, one day before the Nevada caucus." via @EmmaKinery — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 21, 2020

When asked why he waited a month, that’s when he attacked the Post;

Sanders tells reporters he learned about Russian interference in his campaign about a month ago. But asked why it came out now, Sanders points to the fact that the NV caucuses are a day away. And adds sarcastically, "Washington Post? Good friends." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 21, 2020

Watch:

This comes after the elderly socialist tried to blame Russian bots for making his campaign look bad at the debate:

you might remember that when the Culinary leadership accused Sanders’ supporters of harassing them, Sanders speculated during the debate that it could have been Russians https://t.co/Zcn6TEySHM — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 21, 2020

Yet the opposite was true! Why didn’t he tell anyone?

Why didn’t Sanders simply reiterate with his own mouth the statement his staff wrote and released for him? Why be irritated that the public has learned the important news he has known for a month? Haven’t we had enough of treating the media as the enemy for doing their job? https://t.co/tA3l7PEK8z — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 21, 2020

Enjoy the ride, Bernie:

Attacking free press not a great look while discussing Russia’s preferences in the election https://t.co/7KWI0QDOwD — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 21, 2020

We’re going to do this all day:

Why is Bernie Sanders literally attacking our democracy? https://t.co/ta4tCjSgOW — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 21, 2020

So, where’s the sternly worried letter to Bernie?

I expect @PostBaron to issue a stern letter to the Sanders campaign, that all over the world, in a time when journalists are being jailed, that attacks on the free press cannot be tolerated. Democracy died a little bit today. This endangers our first amendment and safeguards. https://t.co/VAxyglFWzk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2020

All we got with this from the Post:

“We report news when we learn it,” said Kristine Coratti, a spokeswoman for The Post.https://t.co/dZIjVO45bJ — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) February 22, 2020

Anyway, Bernie is going to have to answer why he sat on this:

He should have spoken out about it when he was informed. Instead he kept quiet hoping it wouldn’t come out? He now has to explain it because it looks really bad for his transparency and ethics. It does not matter who reported it. HE SHOULD HAVE TAKEN THE HIGH ROAD 2BEGIN WITH — Really?!! (@MichNazz) February 21, 2020

Crickets for 30 days until the Post article of the intel brief. Not sounding good in the integrity department. — Hakim S. EL-Quhir (@HakimSELQuhir) February 21, 2020

Wow wtf, seriously people need to wake up to Sanders here. He promotes antagonism of the media and didn't reveal Russian attempts to bolster his campaign. — jckthesword (@jckthesword) February 21, 2020

And let’s not forget he was the beneficiary of this in 2016 as well:

Bernie welcomes the help. He welcomed it in 2016 too. — Gallee50 (@gallee50) February 21, 2020

And like in 2016, he knew it at the time and kept his mouth shut:

2016 he knew Bernie’s answer when asked “Well of course we knew that. Of course we knew that they were trying to cause divisiveness within the Democratic Party" Bernie didn't tell his supporters that. He stood silent & allowed his surrogates to mock pic.twitter.com/A87DQe6OXF — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 21, 2020

***