Mini Mike Bloomberg is caving and will now release 3 women (are there more?) from their NDAs they signed after complaining about comments he made in the past:

Bloomberg LP has identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made. If any of them want to be released from their NDAs, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release. https://t.co/bO9JpvSx1T — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 21, 2020

This is in response to the drubbing he took in the debate on Wednesday from Elizabeth Warren:

If Mike Bloomberg is not willing to release the women from the NDAs, then he is disqualified from being president of the United States. #CNNTownHall — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

Warren even drew up a contract for Bloomberg to release the women in case he needed it:

Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and discrimination. I used to teach contract law—so I made it simple for him. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/gXMGZBBT6K — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

So, will this end the issue before next week’s debate in South Carolina?

Bloomberg moves to address NDAs before next week’s debate in South Carolina. https://t.co/jrzeXjOc6r — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 21, 2020

***

Related:

Brave media firefighter takes on the 'cyber criminals' who aren't outraged over Michael Bloomberg 'doctoring' that debate video https://t.co/Mf0yhQipUe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 21, 2020

Seth Mandel illustrates how ‘the continued freakout over the Bloomberg video’ is a depressing sign of what’s still to come [pics] https://t.co/LyXOnhiT03 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 21, 2020