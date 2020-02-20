They’re just like our grandpas!

From Politico’s Jack Shafer:

Early this morning, Bloomberg, Sanders, and Biden put on their old guy Brooks running shoes and met at a Las Vegas mall to do their daily 30-minute cardio walk. None had a heart attack or aneurysm but they bickered good-naturedly. — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) February 20, 2020

The New Yorker’s Eric Lach says he was on the elevator with the trio and added this:

I was on that elevator! The smell of cologne was overpowering! — Eric Lach (@ericlach) February 20, 2020

Dems say this is the most important election of our lifetimes and three people who probably can’t pass a driver’s license exam are battling it out for the nomination:

Good job, everyone.

***