They’re just like our grandpas!
From Politico’s Jack Shafer:
Early this morning, Bloomberg, Sanders, and Biden put on their old guy Brooks running shoes and met at a Las Vegas mall to do their daily 30-minute cardio walk. None had a heart attack or aneurysm but they bickered good-naturedly.
The New Yorker’s Eric Lach says he was on the elevator with the trio and added this:
I was on that elevator! The smell of cologne was overpowering!
Dems say this is the most important election of our lifetimes and three people who probably can’t pass a driver’s license exam are battling it out for the nomination:
Good job, everyone.
